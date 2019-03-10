|
Carolyn Jane Goodman
Knoxville, TN
Goodman, Carolyn Jane Freshour of Knoxville passed away peacefully surrounded by love on March 6, 2019. She was raised on the 900 acre working Unaka farm in Newport, Tennessee by the late Guy Earl and Mary Ruth Freshour where she developed her talents of cooking, sewing and gardening as well as her love of animals. They had every animal from pigs to peacocks. Her father was mainly a farmer, but also served as Cocke County judge. Her mother was an elementary school teacher with exceptional care and concern for all aspects of her students' lives- nurturing them both in the classroom and through her tireless work in the community. Carolyn acquired her interest in teaching and advocating for children from her mother at early age as well as her love for fashion. After graduation from Cocke County High School, Carolyn attended Shorter College in Georgia where she studied fashion merchandising. Missing her family, she transferred back home to the University of Tennessee where she excelled academically as a double major in education and home economics. While in college, she thoroughly enjoyed Greek life as an active member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and a Sigma Chi Sweetheart. After graduation, Carolyn accepted a position with Rich's Department store in Atlanta where she became a buyer for the fabled high-end fashion department known as the "French Room." Upon returning to Knoxville, Carolyn married Dr. George Goodman, an optometrist in Knoxville while teaching home economics at South High. They met after being set up on a blind date by her cousin and close friend, Mary and Nathan Ford. Ironically, Carolyn had been the one to introduce Mary to Nathan years earlier. Carolyn continued teaching yet never lost her love of fashion. She worked with WBIR's Bill Williams as a commentator on televised fashions shows- and even did some local cooking and weather programs. While taking time off to raise her young daughters, Carolyn earned her school guidance counseling certification. Once her daughters were in elementary school, she was able to return to her love of teaching as a second grade teacher at Pond Gap Elementary. After several years at Pond Gap, she accepted a position as guidance counselor at Bearden High School where she remained until retirement, eventually becoming head of the guidance department and local director of national collegiate testing. Carolyn was a dedicated career woman who instilled in her daughters and her students not only the desire, but also the expectation that they should aspire to and achieve great success in their chosen fields. To her delight, many former students circled back after her retirement to tell her how her hard work, guidance and inspiration helped them achieve acceptance into a coveted college or university -putting them on a path to achieving their dreams. One of Carolyn's dreams was to be proactively responsive to the burgeoning problem of student drug and alcohol use and abuse. To this end, she was pivotal in developing, training and establishing an interdisciplinary, community response to fight drug abuse in Knox County Schools and the community as a whole. She worked tirelessly on this effort by serving on numerous boards, recruiting local and state leaders in various fields and directing educational seminars. Perhaps her proudest accomplishment towards her goal was co-founding the Metropolitan Drug Commission (now the Metropolitan Drug Coalition). She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Carol Ann Goodman of Evansville, Indiana and her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Lyn and Tony Cappiello of Knoxville; her beloved grandsons, Logan and Ryan Gordon of Evansville, Indiana; her cherished granddaughter, Carolina Cappiello of Knoxville; and her niece, Lynne Freshour Burgess, whom she helped raise and regarded as a third daughter. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews and cousins that she loved dearly. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 38 years, Dr. George Goodman; brother James Everett Freshour and adored teacup poodles Precious, Lacey and GG. Carolyn was a woman of strong-will and fortitude which carried her gracefully though her final years. Her deep faith in The Lord and extraordinary delight in her grandchildren are widely attributed as the reasons she was able to repeatedly defy medical expectations and achieve such longevity. Her family would like to express their deep appreciation for the exceptional care, friendship and love she received from the doctor, nurses and staff at Little Creek as well as from close family friend, Bernadette Hoyt. The family will receive friends at Rose Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a memorial service following immediately thereafter led by Rev. Bob Money. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Union Cemetery in Newport where Carolyn will be interred next to her husband. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be directed to either the Rev. Robert E. Money Scholarship Fund at First Baptist Church, 510 West Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902 or Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee, Post Office Box 22482, Knoxville, Tennessee 37933. Arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Condolences may be made to www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019