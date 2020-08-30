Carolyn Jean Fleeger Weatherly
Lenoir City - Carolyn Jean Fleeger Weatherly, age 76, of Lenoir City passed away August 29, 2020. Jean was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church and a former employee of Maremont in Loudon.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Clarence C. "Bud" Weatherly; son, Wayne Eugene Weatherly; parents, Vernon Fleeger and Margie Roe Fleeger; brothers, Howard and Robert Fleeger.
Survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jessie and Stacy Weatherly; grandchildren, Shelly and Eric Weatherly;
brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Timothy and Dana Fleeger; sisters-in-law, Martha and Judy Fleeger; along with cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 1st at Highland Park Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7p.m. with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Poplar Springs Church Cemetery in Kingston for graveside services and interment.
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com