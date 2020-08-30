1/1
Carolyn Jean Fleeger Weatherly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Jean Fleeger Weatherly

Lenoir City - Carolyn Jean Fleeger Weatherly, age 76, of Lenoir City passed away August 29, 2020. Jean was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church and a former employee of Maremont in Loudon.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Clarence C. "Bud" Weatherly; son, Wayne Eugene Weatherly; parents, Vernon Fleeger and Margie Roe Fleeger; brothers, Howard and Robert Fleeger.

Survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jessie and Stacy Weatherly; grandchildren, Shelly and Eric Weatherly;

brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Timothy and Dana Fleeger; sisters-in-law, Martha and Judy Fleeger; along with cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 1st at Highland Park Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7p.m. with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Poplar Springs Church Cemetery in Kingston for graveside services and interment.

Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved