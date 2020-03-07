|
|
Carolyn Jean Greer Duncan
Knoxville - Carolyn Jean Greer Duncan (07/12/41 - 03/05/20) Knoxville, TN
Surrounded by those who loved her, Carolyn passed away quietly at UT Hospital after a hard fought eleven year battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). Her brain was donated to the Brain Support Network to further research into this currently incurable disease.
Preceded in death by husband, Billy Wayne Duncan, parents Raymond & Helen Greer and great-granddaughter Teagan Daugherty.
Survived by daughter Terri Needham (DeWayne), son David Duncan (Tammy Burt), grandchildren Tom Sharp (Brooke), Kayla Daugherty (Chris) and Brandon Duncan (Sarah); great-grandchildren Holston & Morgan Daugherty and Emory Duncan; brother & sister-in-law Charles & Donna Greer and their children.
Special thanks to UT Hospice staff who compassionately cared for Carolyn and her family; Mary Jo Nevers, Elizabeth Miller, Kristi Bush, Pat Green & Dexter Johnson. East TN Personal Care Service caregivers Aundria O'Neill, Nancy Nunley & Jenny Martinez.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Buffat Heights Baptist Church, 2800 Mill Road, Knoxville, TN 37924 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Receiving will be from 6:00-7:00 PM with a service officiated by Brock Tharpe & Mark Zimmerman to immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UT Hospice Promise Foundation, 4435 Valley View Drive, Suite 104, Knoxville, TN 37917 or Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026 (www.brainsupportnetwork.org).
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020