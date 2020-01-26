Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Griffin-McCarty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Jean Griffin-McCarty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Jean Griffin-McCarty Obituary
Carolyn Jean Griffin-McCarty

Seymour - Carolyn Jean Griffin-McCarty, age 73 of Seymour, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Robert Griffin and Rebecca (Becky) Perry Griffin; sister, Victoria Kay Griffin-Monroe; and her children's father, Don Allen McCarty.

She is survived by her children, Donna Jean (McCarty) Robb-Chasse' and husband Ron, Cheryl McCarty Esch and husband Robby (Gumpy), and Chris McCarty and wife Shanhan; "grands", Kari Beth and Hunter Pearson, Steven and Shantel Litton, Trey Robb, Chelby and Kyle Steadman, and Riley, Garrett, and Chassidee McCarty; "great-grands", Sophia and Leo Max Steadman, Skylar Litton; special friend, Richard Shirk; brother, James Robert Griffin, Jr. and wife Donna Gail; Special aunt, Bobbie Barnes; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:

Oak City Baptist Church, 211 Main Street, Seymour, TN 37865.

Family will receive friends 5-7 PM Tuesday in the Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour with memorial service to follow at 7 PM with Rev. Chris Kendall and Rev. Charles McNutt, Jr. officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865, (865) 577-2807. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -