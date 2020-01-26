|
Carolyn Jean Griffin-McCarty
Seymour - Carolyn Jean Griffin-McCarty, age 73 of Seymour, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Robert Griffin and Rebecca (Becky) Perry Griffin; sister, Victoria Kay Griffin-Monroe; and her children's father, Don Allen McCarty.
She is survived by her children, Donna Jean (McCarty) Robb-Chasse' and husband Ron, Cheryl McCarty Esch and husband Robby (Gumpy), and Chris McCarty and wife Shanhan; "grands", Kari Beth and Hunter Pearson, Steven and Shantel Litton, Trey Robb, Chelby and Kyle Steadman, and Riley, Garrett, and Chassidee McCarty; "great-grands", Sophia and Leo Max Steadman, Skylar Litton; special friend, Richard Shirk; brother, James Robert Griffin, Jr. and wife Donna Gail; Special aunt, Bobbie Barnes; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:
Oak City Baptist Church, 211 Main Street, Seymour, TN 37865.
Family will receive friends 5-7 PM Tuesday in the Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour with memorial service to follow at 7 PM with Rev. Chris Kendall and Rev. Charles McNutt, Jr. officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865, (865) 577-2807. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020