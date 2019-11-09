|
Carolyn Jenkins
Knoxville - Carolyn Ann Jenkins, age 80 of Knoxville, went to her Heavenly home November 8, 2019. She was a member of South Point Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Verna Strevel; husband, Ernest Jenkins; sister, Wanda Hurst; brother, George Strevel. Survivors include her son, Michael (Amy) Neloms; sister, Sally Terry; brother, Stanley Strevel; granddaughters, Wendy Badgley, Amy Neloms; grandson, Hunter Neloms; great grandchildren, Tyler Neloms and Sierra Neloms. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 11th, at Berry Highland South Funeral Home from 5-7 PM. Funeral service will follow. Graveside service will be Tuesday, November 12th, at 11 AM at Berry Highland South Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Berry Highland South
9010 E. Simpson Road
Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019