Carolyn Jenkins
Carolyn Jenkins

Knoxville - Carolyn Clayton Jenkins, age 78 of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the University of Tennessee after a short illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred R. Clayton and Wanda H. Clayton;

Daughter, Demetra Vassilopoulos; Brother, Doug Clayton.

Carolyn worked in food services for many years and later was very active volunteering as a

"Senior Companion" with the Office on Aging for 15 years. She formed special bonds with her clients and became a liaison for them and community networks. During those years, she helped 40 frail seniors to remain independent in their own homes. She was also a leader and helpmate to many who lived in the senior living facility with her in Knoxville.

She is survived by her son, George Vassilopoulos;

Brother, Fred R. Clayton and wife, Rosemarie;

Special Cousins, Robert R. Rudder, Ronald R. Rudder, and Martha Jane Rudder Axford.

And many other good friends and neighbors.

She was truly a very good, compassionate friend to many. Carolyn loved to share her faith with people at every opportunity.

Thank you to friends at Cagle Terrace that helped care for Carolyn in the last few weeks.

Carolyn chose cremation with no services to be held.

To leave a note for Carolyn's family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
