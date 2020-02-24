|
Carolyn Jennings Lambert
Powell - Carolyn Jennings Lambert, age 79, of Powell, Tennessee will continue to watch over her family and cheer for the Vols from heaven, as she passed away on Saturday evening, February 22nd, surrounded by the Holy Spirit and her family by her side. Carolyn looked Alzheimer's right in the eye and gave the disease the fight of its life. Her husband, Jack, was her dance partner, biggest supporter, and has set the standard for husbands everywhere through his care for her during her illness.
Carolyn leaves behind her best friend and husband of 58 years, Jack Lambert, daughter & son in-law Brandy and Jon Lane of Powell, TN, and sons and daughters in-law Bryan & Susan Lambert of Heiskell, TN, and Barry & Jenny Lambert of Murfreesboro, TN. Carolyn also leaves behind a loving sister Virginia Cannon, and grandchildren Alex Lambert, Spencer Lambert, Brady Lambert, Houston Lambert, and Avery Lambert, along with several loving nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends, Judy and Janet Stroud. Carolyn also leaves behind a colorful wardrobe and many delicious recipes that will continue to bring her family together at the dinner table for many years to come.
Carolyn is predeceased by parents Perry & Kerlander Jennings, sister Lorraine Bryant, brothers David Jennings, Kenneth "Chick" Jennings, Fred Jennings, and James "Bones" Jennings.
Carolyn received numerous awards throughout her career in Oak Ridge working for the DOE, as well as TVA.
Carolyn & Jack raised their family in Broadacres and are members of Powell Church. Carolyn was a problem solver and believed in the power of the cross. She was wise, loving, competitive, and spent her life putting the needs of her family and friends above her own needs. Carolyn had a sharp mind, a deep sense of humor, and stressed the importance of manners, class, and doing things the right way.
Carolyn and Jack spent years traveling around the southeast with family to watch the Vols. In retirement, Carolyn spent time with her family on her houseboat on Norris Lake, welcoming anyone who wanted homemade ice cream. She spent many summers taking her grandchildren on trips to Dollywood that they will remember forever. Carolyn and Jack were active in the Powell Church food pantry and would often bring their grandchildren along to volunteer. She would want anyone reading this to know that Jesus is the Son of God, and that no one is beyond saving.
The Lambert family would like to thank the special care providers, Barbara and Kalyn and the hospice care team for their support over the last few weeks.
Receiving friends will be held Thursday, February 27th from 5-7pm at Powell Church with a service immediately following, Jamie Bauknight officiating. Graveside service will be held on Friday, February 28th at 11am at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. The family and friends will meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am. Honorary Pallbearer: Jimmy Jennings. Active Pallbearers: Spencer Lambert, Brady Lambert, Houston Lambert, Zachary Jones, and Garrett Jones. In lieu of flowers, the Lambert family requests that donations be made to the Powell Church food pantry, the American or the Keystone Adult Day Program at Oak Ridge United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge, TN.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020