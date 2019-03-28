|
Carolyn June Jones
Knoxville, TN
Jones, Carolyn June, age 70, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Ft Sanders Regional Medical Center. She was a member of Glen Oaks Baptist Church. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Irene Jones; grandson Cpl. Breyar Phillips. She is
survived by companion Ron Richardson; sons and daughters-in-law Ronnie and Jeannie Galyon, Ricky and Connie Galyon; daughter and son-in-law Candy and Tim Boruff; grandchildren Dalton Galyon, Ryan (Savannah) Galyon, Brian Thomas, Emily Galyon, Ashley Boruff, Brylee Galyon, Brinkley Galyon and Brooklyn Phillips; great-grandchildren Kayden and Kinsley Phillips; brother Charles (Fleetwood) Robinson; sisters and brother-in-law Edna O'Conner and Faye (Alan) Inman; special nieces Brenda Dunsmore, LeeAnn Killion, Jennifer Harper, and Stephanie Van Winkle. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm Thursday, March 28, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Family and friends will gather at 9:45 am Friday, March 29, 2019 at Beech Springs Cemetery for a 10:00 am graveside service with Rev. Danny Scates officiating. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019