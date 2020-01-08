|
Carolyn June Starks Wood
Knoxville - Carolyn June Starks Wood, 72, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Tuesday, December 24th, 2019. Born on May 21, 1947 in Douglas, AZ, she was the daughter of the late Robert Ernest Starks and June Lavern Starks. Carolyn was preceded in death by her sister Shirley Ann Walley.She is survived by her only child, Lloyd Peffer, his wife Missy Peffer, and her three grandchildren, Madison, Hailey, and A.J. all of Knoxville, TN. Celebration of Life services will be conducted at Sharon Baptist Church in Knoxville, TN. On Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 3:00pm the family will receive friends at Sharon Baptist Church. The service will follow at 4:00pm. The service will be conducted by Rev. Mark McCoig.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020