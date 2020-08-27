Carolyn Kooch
Knoxville - Carolyn Haynes Kooch - went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Carolyn was born on June 9, 1943. She was recently retired from NeuroSurgical Associates in Knoxville. She was a member of Alice Bell Baptist Church. Carolyn was known for her outgoing personality, her love for family and friends, and her devotion to Christ and her church. She was preceded in death by parents, Cecil John Haynes and Edith Baldwin Boling; and sister, Cecil Ann Mannis. She has now been reunited with her soulmate of 53 years, Jerry Kooch, and her infant daughter, Melodi Dawn Kooch. Carolyn is survived by sons, Kerry (Lorie) Kooch of Townsend, and Shawn (Heather) Kooch of Knoxville; grandchildren, Kera Kooch, Grace Kooch, and Keegan Kooch. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Alice Bell Baptist Church, 3305 Alice Bell Road, Knoxville, TN 37917, followed by a Celebration of Life service with Rev. Richard Spencer and Rev. Toby Everett officiating. The service may be viewed live-streamed on the church's Facebook page. The interment will be 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Caledonia Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 7817 Ruggles Ferry Pike, Knoxville, TN 37924. A special thank you to Mary Donahue for her compassionate care which allowed Mom to stay in her home during the last days of her illness. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, TN 37924. 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com