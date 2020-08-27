1/1
Carolyn Kooch
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Kooch

Knoxville - Carolyn Haynes Kooch - went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Carolyn was born on June 9, 1943. She was recently retired from NeuroSurgical Associates in Knoxville. She was a member of Alice Bell Baptist Church. Carolyn was known for her outgoing personality, her love for family and friends, and her devotion to Christ and her church. She was preceded in death by parents, Cecil John Haynes and Edith Baldwin Boling; and sister, Cecil Ann Mannis. She has now been reunited with her soulmate of 53 years, Jerry Kooch, and her infant daughter, Melodi Dawn Kooch. Carolyn is survived by sons, Kerry (Lorie) Kooch of Townsend, and Shawn (Heather) Kooch of Knoxville; grandchildren, Kera Kooch, Grace Kooch, and Keegan Kooch. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Alice Bell Baptist Church, 3305 Alice Bell Road, Knoxville, TN 37917, followed by a Celebration of Life service with Rev. Richard Spencer and Rev. Toby Everett officiating. The service may be viewed live-streamed on the church's Facebook page. The interment will be 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Caledonia Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 7817 Ruggles Ferry Pike, Knoxville, TN 37924. A special thank you to Mary Donahue for her compassionate care which allowed Mom to stay in her home during the last days of her illness. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, TN 37924. 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Alice Bell Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Interment
01:00 PM
Caledonia Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bridges Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved