Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Carolyn L. Noe

Carolyn L. Noe Obituary
Carolyn L. Noe

Knoxville - Carolyn L. Noe, age 80, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church. Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Preceded in death by sisters, Virginia Nuchols and Shirley Pratt. Survived by loving husband, Ray Noe; daughters, Denise Derby (Winston), Angela Jones (Scott), Christi McGill (Scott); step-children, Jody Noe (Tina), Cheryl Standifer (Phil), and Penny Noe; several grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Holston Health and Rehab for their loving care. The family will receive friends from 4 - 6 pm Monday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Mike Sledge officiating. A private entombment will be at Lynnhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , 871 N. Weisgarber Rd., Knoxville, TN 37909. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020
