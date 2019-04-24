|
|
Carolyn Lee "Bonnie" Greene
Knoxville, TN
Carolyn Lee "Bonnie" Greene age 75, of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Life Care Center of Blount Co. Bonnie was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. She started out as a hairdresser at Dot's Beauty Shop where she came to love and met so many friends. Bonnie later went on to work at Maremont where she had to retire due to an injury. She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Sadie O'Dell; brother, Marshall O'Dell and the love of her life only 8 short days ago, Dennis Greene. Survived by her daughters, Tammy Martin (Tina), Pam Campbell (Charlie); grandchildren, Crystal Price (Jordan), Nick Campbell, Cory Noe (Brandi); great-grandchildren, Justin and Jase Noe; sister, Sandra Scott (Bobby Joe); brothers, Ike O'Dell (deceased wife, Brenda) and Buford O'Dell (Sharon); several nieces and nephews; very special friends, Mary Lou Green and Tammy Elam. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 25th at Highland Park Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Bob Gamble and Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Lakeview Cemetery in Lenoir City. The family would like to encourage anyone attending the services and interment to wear her
favorite color purple. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019