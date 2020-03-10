Services
Carolyn Louise Walters Obituary
Carolyn Louise Walters

Knoxville - Carolyn Louise Walters, age 91, of Hollywood, Maryland and formerly of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully at her home on March 7, 2020. Carolyn was born on April 27, 1928 to Claude Marshall and Mary Helen Newman in Knoxville, TN. She married her late husband, James David Walters, at Broadway Baptist Church on September 3, 1948, officiated by Rev. R.D. Schultz of St. John's Lutheran Church. Carolyn attended Bearden and Central High School in Knoxville and graduated from the University of Tennessee. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and Westwood Garden Club. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James David Walters; brothers; Claude M. Newman and Charles Newman. Carolyn is survived by her sons, Steven L. Walters of Hollywood, MD, Brandon S. Walters (Melanie) of Woodstock, GA, and Preston N. Walters (Kim) of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Scott, Jeremy, Christopher, Caitlin, and Madison; brother-in-law, Gerald Walters (Jane); and sisters-in-law, Doris Newman and Lynette Newman Johnson. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. The funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, March 13 at Messiah Lutheran Church, Pastor Susan Thisell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Fellowship Hall. The entombment will be held at 3:00 pm in the Mausoleum at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
