Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Middle Creek Baptist Church
6422 Knoxville Hwy,
Oliver Springs, TN
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Middle Creek Baptist Church
6422 Knoxville Hwy
Oliver Springs, TN
Interment
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:30 PM
Hillcrest Baptist Church Cemetery
3504 Laws Chapel Rd.
Maryville, TN
Maryville - Ms. Carolyn M. Childs, age 70 of Maryville, (formerly of Oliver Springs) passed away at Concordia Transitional Care of Maryville on Sunday, June 9, 2019 after a long battle with Huntington's Disease. She grew up in Oliver Springs and was a member of Middle Creek Baptist Church in Coalfield. She had a great love for her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Bertha (Noe) Sampsel.

She is survived by her children, Tammy Isbel and husband Mike and their son, Garrett of Clinton, Sherrie England and husband David and their daughters, Kelsey and Allison of Maryville, and Richard Childs, II of Kentucky; Brothers, Stanley Sampsel and wife Susan, Gary Sampsel and wife Tiffany, and Dale Sampsel; Special Friend, Rachel Taylor; Special longtime friend, Helen Smith; And a host of nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff of Concordia Transitional Care of Maryville for their kindness and compassionate care which was given to their mother during her stay there.

The family will receive friends at Middle Creek Baptist Church, 6422 Knoxville Hwy, Oliver Springs, Tn on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 11-1:00 pm. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Corey Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Baptist Church Cemetery, 3504 Laws Chapel Rd., Maryville, Tn at 3:30 pm with Pastor Charles Murrell officiating.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to HDSA, (Huntington Disease Society of America) 505 Eight Ave., Ste. 902, New York, NY 10018 or can be emailed to www.hdsa.org/donations.

To leave a note for Carolyn's family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 12, 2019
