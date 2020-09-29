Carolyn Marine
Knoxville - Carolyn Estelle Marine - age 73 of Knoxville went home to be with her Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Ronald and Vesta Cameron; sister, Margarita Fry; grandparents, Hubert and Ramie DeMarcus; and father and mother-in-law, Robert and Helen Marine. Survived by husband of 55 years, Bobby Allen Marine; son, Bobby R. Marine; sister-in-law, Robin and Woody Martin; aunts, Christine Stamps and Brenda Lawson; and uncle, Chester DeMarcus. Private funeral services will be held at a later date.