Carolyn McDonald Nichols
Naples, FL - Carolyn McDonald Nichols, entrepreneur and artist, passed away at age 85, in Naples, Florida on July 4, 2020.
Carolyn was raised in a large and loving family in Knoxville, Tennessee, the second of four daughters born to Dwight and Bernice McDonald. After raising her children, Carolyn discovered her wonderful talents as an artist, composer and sculptor, beginning in Knoxville, then on to Turlock, CA, and later in Naples, FL, where she retired in 2000. Along the way she created many beautiful artworks, sculptures, and music that her children and grandchildren will cherish forever. She was also a voracious reader of history and current events and has imparted in us the importance of seeing the world from different points of view. She will now join her beloved Gerald "Nick" Nichols who was a great inspiration to her and her biggest fan. We love and will miss you Mom (Mama C).
Carolyn has said her last goodbyes to her family and friends, including her four children, Susan McMillan Smillie, Dwight McMillan, Pat McMillan, Bob McMillan; step-son Jack Nichols; sisters Susan Overton and Nancy Jean Newbold; and eight grandchildren. Her beloved sister Barbara preceded her in death in 1976. She will be sadly missed but all are relieved her suffering has ended.
Services will be private. More of Carolyn's life may be shared on Hodges Memorial Garden website www.hodgesnaplesmg.com
where you may also leave remembrances. The family requests that any donations made in her honor go to the Huntington's Disease Society of America at https://hdsa.org/get-involved/tribute-memorial-donations/