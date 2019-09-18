|
|
Carolyn Milligan Ghormley
Pikeville - Carolyn Milligan Ghormley, age 75, of Pikeville, KY., passed from this life, Saturday, September 14, 2019. Carolyn was born August 10, 1944 in Knoxville, TN., to the late Franklin and Bessie "Smith" Milligan. Besides both parents, she is preceded in death by siblings, Judy (Jim) Lamon and Terry Milligan.
Carolyn is survived by her loving spouse, Michael DeGeorge; daughter, Lisa Ghormley- Thacker and her spouse, Keith; son, Martin Ray Ghormley and his spouse, Elisha; step daughter, Tara Michelle and her spouse, Sam; step son, Billy Paul Rowe; sisters, Tracy Milligan Shipley and her companion, Jimmy Large, Pat Biddle- Kody and her spouse, Paul; nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a loving host of family and friends. Carolyn will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with funeral expenses. The family will receive friends 5-7pm Wednesday Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with funeral service to follow at 7pm. Family and friends will meet 12:30pm Thursday at the funeral home and proceed to Greenwood Cemetery for 1pm interment. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019