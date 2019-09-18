Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Ghormley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Milligan Ghormley


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Milligan Ghormley Obituary
Carolyn Milligan Ghormley

Pikeville - Carolyn Milligan Ghormley, age 75, of Pikeville, KY., passed from this life, Saturday, September 14, 2019. Carolyn was born August 10, 1944 in Knoxville, TN., to the late Franklin and Bessie "Smith" Milligan. Besides both parents, she is preceded in death by siblings, Judy (Jim) Lamon and Terry Milligan.

Carolyn is survived by her loving spouse, Michael DeGeorge; daughter, Lisa Ghormley- Thacker and her spouse, Keith; son, Martin Ray Ghormley and his spouse, Elisha; step daughter, Tara Michelle and her spouse, Sam; step son, Billy Paul Rowe; sisters, Tracy Milligan Shipley and her companion, Jimmy Large, Pat Biddle- Kody and her spouse, Paul; nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a loving host of family and friends. Carolyn will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with funeral expenses. The family will receive friends 5-7pm Wednesday Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with funeral service to follow at 7pm. Family and friends will meet 12:30pm Thursday at the funeral home and proceed to Greenwood Cemetery for 1pm interment. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now