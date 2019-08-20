Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Berry Highland South Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Neubert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Neubert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Neubert Obituary
Carolyn Neubert

Knoxville - Carolyn King Neubert, of Knoxville Passed Away Sunday morning August 18, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital with Her family by her side. She was a graduate of Young High School and retired from Home Federal Bank. She was a member of Meridian Baptist Church.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Fritz N. Neubert; Parents, Minuard and Maggie King; Brothers, Bobby C. King, Eddie L. King, Michael W. King; Nephew Tony Miller.

Carolyn is survived by Sisters, Bonnie Long (John), Mary Miller, Dottie Johnson(Doyle); Sister-in-law, Ester King; Nephews; Brian A. King (Jackie), Bobby E. King; great nephews, Brian King (Cheree), Bobby A. King (Whitney), Joseph W. King; great-great nephew, Landon King; great-great nieces Lauren and Lakin King.

Family and friends will gather for a graveside service on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at 11:00am at Berry Highland South Cemetery with the Rev. Dana Fachman officiating the services. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com

Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Rd. Knoxville, TN 37920 865-573-7300
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now