|
|
Carolyn Neubert
Knoxville - Carolyn King Neubert, of Knoxville Passed Away Sunday morning August 18, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital with Her family by her side. She was a graduate of Young High School and retired from Home Federal Bank. She was a member of Meridian Baptist Church.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Fritz N. Neubert; Parents, Minuard and Maggie King; Brothers, Bobby C. King, Eddie L. King, Michael W. King; Nephew Tony Miller.
Carolyn is survived by Sisters, Bonnie Long (John), Mary Miller, Dottie Johnson(Doyle); Sister-in-law, Ester King; Nephews; Brian A. King (Jackie), Bobby E. King; great nephews, Brian King (Cheree), Bobby A. King (Whitney), Joseph W. King; great-great nephew, Landon King; great-great nieces Lauren and Lakin King.
Family and friends will gather for a graveside service on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at 11:00am at Berry Highland South Cemetery with the Rev. Dana Fachman officiating the services. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Rd. Knoxville, TN 37920 865-573-7300
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2019