Carolyn Ownby
Knoxville - Carolyn Ownby, age 77, went home to be with the Lord on December 4, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by parents James A. and Lucy Carlisle and sister Wanda Gresham. Survivors include children Sabrena Dunn and husband Randall and Jeff Ownby and wife Deana; grandchildren Jason Dunn and fiancé Erica Wilson, April Hayes and husband Donnie; great grandson Landyn Scott; brother Jimmy Dale Carlisle and wife Nancy; sister Shirley Berrier and husband Gus; special nephew Chris Gresham, as well as several other nieces and nephews and other loved ones. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5-7 pm with a service following at 7 pm in the chapel of Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City with Rev. William Purvis officiating. Internment will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 am in Washington Pike Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Please visit www.mynattfh.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019