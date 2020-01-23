|
Carolyn (Nan) Parker
Corryton - Parker, Carolyn T. (Nan) age 76, of Corryton, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Member of Clear Springs Baptist Church. She was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. This precious, peaceful woman will be forever missed, and never forgotten by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Nile Parker, brothers: Tom Tharp, Jim Tharpe, and Red Tharp; and sister Shorty Epperson. She is survived by son Huey Douglas Parker and wife Pam, daughters: Donna "Sis" Parker Denney and Janice "Jan" Parker LaRue and husband Brad; grandchildren: Candice "Gyp" Smith, Kimberly "Scoot" Parker, Nile Bradley "Bub" LaRue, and Morgan "Page" LaRue; great grandchildren: Taylor Brickey, Weston LaRue, Esmee Brickey, Remi Huette LaRue, and Thorsun Foxx LaRue; and sisters Juanita Camper and Marilyn Parker. Special thanks to our extended family at Maple Court. The family will receive friends Friday, January 24, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, immediately followed by an 8:00 pm funeral service officiated by Rev. Gary Beeler. Family and friends will meet Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery at 10:45 am for an 11:00 am entombment. Pallbearers will be Doug Parker, Nathan Smith, Brad LaRue, Nile LaRue, Weston LaRue, and Taylor Brickey. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020