Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Carolyn Patricia Hawkins "Pat" Gwathney

Carolyn Patricia Hawkins "Pat" Gwathney Obituary
Carolyn Patricia "Pat" Hawkins Gwathney

Seymour - Carolyn Patricia "Pat" Hawkins Gwathney, age 81, of Seymour, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Mrs. Gwathney was a special education teacher in Monroe and Knox County for 33 years. She loved being involved with the Cub Scouts, Childrens International Summer Villages, and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a graduate of Hiwassee College and the University of Tennessee and was of the Baptist Faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon "Elmer" Gwathney, Jr, parents, John and Prudie Hawkins, and brother, Randall Hawkins.

Survivors:

Sons: Gordon "Ted" Gwathney and wife Angela, Russell "Rusty" Patrick Gwathney;

Grandchildren: Brianna, Bryce, Abbygail, Jesse, Brody, Nicholas, Christoper, and Simon;

Great-grandchild: Emory

Sisters and brother-in-law: Audrey and Wayne Perry of Moultrie, Georgia, and Phyllis Chestnutt of Ooltewah, Tennessee;

Sister-in-law: Nancy Hawkins

Caretakers and friends: Helen Robertson and Debra Suttles;

Family and friends will meet Friday at 9:30 AM at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway for a graveside service. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Thursday at Atchley Funeral Home, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN. 37865 (865)577-2807. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020
