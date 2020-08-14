1/1
Carolyn Roberts
Carolyn Roberts

Knoxville - Carolyn "Punkin" Roberts, age 66, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Preceded in death by her husband, Beecher Larry Roberts; parents, Clifton (Doc) and Lola Anderson of Loudon, TN; brothers, Billy Anderson and Michael Anderson; and sister, Lucy Lynch.

Carol grew up in the Prospect Community of Loudon and graduated from Loudon High School in 1972. She then married Larry and got her cosmetology license. While her daughter was in school at Ball Camp, Carol spent many hours there volunteering. She worked at Kroger in Farragut for 32 years.

Carol is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Whitney and Michael Satterfield of Lenoir City, Tennessee; and her granddaughter, who was her world, Renee Ritchie; brothers, Charles Anderson of Loudon, Raymond (AKA Ray) and Geneva Anderson of Madisonville, Tennessee, Jerry and Nancy Anderson of Loudon; sister-in-law, Linda Anderson of Loudon; special friend (AKA partner in crime)who was more like a sister to her, Pam Parks; and many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends Tuesday 5-7pm at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. Private graveside service will be held at a later date.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
