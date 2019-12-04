|
Carolyn Rose Moore Hill
Knoxville - Carolyn Rose Moore Hill, age 85, went to her Eternal Home, December 3, 2019. She was of the Baptist Faith and formerly had attended Smithwood Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, Malcolm B. Hill; grandson, Michael (Brad) Thomas; parents, Carl and Ethel Moore. Survived by daughters, Carla Hill, and Kelly (Mike) McGill; grandchildren, Destiny Hill, Jillian (Josh) Conaway, and Jordan McGill; great-grandchildren, Victoria and Jolene Hill; special "sister", Beverly Lett; special friend, Michael Thomas. Special thanks to Tennova Hospice for their loving care. Graveside service will be 3 pm Saturday at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Tennova Hospice Chaplain and "Prayer Lady" Amanda Madson will officiate. Arrangements by Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019