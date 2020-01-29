|
|
Carolyn Royce Sanford Ford
Knoxville - Carolyn Royce Sanford Ford, age 83, passed away and into the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Carolyn was born July 23, 1936 in Memphis, TN, to Roy and Irene Sanford. She was faithfully married to her husband, who preceded her in death in 2011, Preston A. Ford, Jr for 53 years and they were blessed with 3 children. She was "Grandy" to seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Carolyn grew up in Memphis, TN and attended Memphis State University where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Carolyn was a member of Central Baptist Church of Bearden in Knoxville, TN. She was co-owner of the Personal Touch in Knoxville in her earlier years, then worked at Whirlpool Corporation where she retired in 2001. In her later years, she enjoyed working at The Soup Kitchen of Cedar Bluff where she was known for her friendliness and her hospitality. Her smile, grace, and witty personality was known and loved by all she came in contact with. Her special gift was knowing how to make people feel important and loved. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She has left a beautiful legacy and example to her children and grandchildren. Carolyn is survived by her three children, Rick (Patti) Ford, Russ (Tracey) Ford, and Vicki Ford (Alan) Hawkins. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Ryan (Katie) Ford, Kristen Ford, Bryson Ford, Taylor (Elissa) Hawkins, Emily Hawkins, Eric Hawkins, and Cole Ford. Her first great-grandchild, Ramsey Grace Ford, was born Tuesday morning. Carolyn was able to receive the exciting news of Ramsey's arrival before her passing. Inurnment will be held at the East TN Veterans Cemetery on Lyons View Friday, January 31, at 2pm. A celebration of Carolyn's life will be 12noon on Saturday, February 1, at Central Baptist Church Bearden with receiving of friends 10am-noon.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020