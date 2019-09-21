|
Carolyn Rymer Lemanczyk
Raleigh, NC - Carolyn Rymer Lemanczyk, age 80, woke up in heaven on July 17, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with congestive heart failure and various other chronic health issues.
Carolyn was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on April 10, 1939 to James T. and Ruth Cate Rymer, the fifth of seven children. As a young woman, she worked at Ft. Sanders Presbyterian Hospital as Payroll Administrator. Carolyn married Robert Joseph Lemanczyk in August 1970 and the two lived in multiple cities before settling in Kirkwood, Missouri. Due to health issues, they moved to Raleigh in 2015 to be closer to family.
Carolyn's faith was her constant. While in Knoxville, she was a member and active participant of Forest Avenue Christian Church. She was also a member of and served for years as the church secretary for Kirkwood Road Christian Church.
Her greatest treasure and one which she tended well was family and friends. She especially loved her many nieces and nephews. Carolyn also loved to sing, whether it be old hymns when gathered with the family or with the Sweet Adelines, and read. In fact, she left a notebook filled with thousands of book titles that she had read over her lifetime. She was known for her fun personality, uproarious laughter, and generous spirit that was often witnessed as she actively cared for her mother and other elderly friends and neighbors.
Carolyn is predeceased in death by her parents, husband, brother James Rymer and wife Delores, sister Patricia Clowers and husband Douglas, nephew Jeremy Koontz, and niece Tammy Rymer Gaspard.
She is survived by two brothers, Charles Rymer (Mildred deceased) and Edward Rymer (Jane) of Knoxville; two sisters, Sue Russell (Andrew) of Martinsburg, WV and Nancy Koontz (Grant) of Raleigh, NC.
Her desire was to be buried in her beloved Knoxville. Family and friends will gather for a celebration of life at Greenwood Cemetery on 9/28/2019 at 2pm. The graveside service will be officiated by lifelong friend, Robert Ballard.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 21, 2019