Carolyn S. Loy
Knoxville, TN
Carolyn S. Loy, age 75, of Knoxville passed away on February 23, 2019. Preceded by daughter Kimberly Loy. Survived by son Johnny Lee Loy Jr.; granddaughter Laura Ganskow (Blake); great grand Mya & Robert Ganskow. Family will receive friends at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel on Tuesday February 26, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm with a service to follow at 8:00pm. There will be a private family interment. Online
condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com for the family of Carolyn S. Loy.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019