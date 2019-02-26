Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Carolyn S. Loy

Carolyn S. Loy Obituary
Carolyn S. Loy

Knoxville, TN

Carolyn S. Loy, age 75, of Knoxville passed away on February 23, 2019. Preceded by daughter Kimberly Loy. Survived by son Johnny Lee Loy Jr.; granddaughter Laura Ganskow (Blake); great grand Mya & Robert Ganskow. Family will receive friends at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel on Tuesday February 26, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm with a service to follow at 8:00pm. There will be a private family interment. Online

condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com for the family of Carolyn S. Loy.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019
