Carolyn Sharp Fritts
Knoxville, TN
Carolyn Sharp Fritts, age 82, of Knoxville passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. Carolyn was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Lee Fritts; parents Claude and Myrtle Sharp; Sisters Doris Keller (Daril) and Wilma Sharp and brother Clifton Sharp. She is survived by her son, Randall Lee Fritts (Karen) and daughter, Vicky Dyer. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Leah Fritts Dailey (Luke), Aaron Fritts (LeighAnne), Lindsay Dyer Elkins (Brandon) and Andrew Dyer; great-grandchildren, Piper and Willow Dailey, and Merritt Fritts; brother Bill Sharp (Yvonne); sister-in-law, Mary Sharp; and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her caregiver and friend, JoAnn Reagan. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Monday, April 15th at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Funeral service to follow at 7:00pm, Rev. Kent Williams officiating. Family and friends will gather for a Graveside Service at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Knoxville at 11:00am on Tuesday, April 16th. Pallbearers: Aaron Fritts, Andrew Dyer, Paul Sharp, Jeff Keller, Mike Sharp, Joe O'Kain, Luke Dailey. Online condolences may extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019