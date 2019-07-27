Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
Carolyn Sue Gabehart

Carolyn Sue Gabehart Obituary
Carolyn Sue Gabehart

Knoxville - Carolyn Sue Gabehart

Carolyn Sue Gabehart, 76, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother and a friend to many. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church for twenty plus years. She was a huge UT sports fan and an avid reader.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Daniel W. Gabehart, parents, William A. and Nora V. Harris.

She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Teresa (Matthew) Robbins and Emily (Jamie) Murray, grandchildren, Ashlyn and Andrew Robbins, Ethan Gabehart. Her two brothers, Harold (Corrine) Harris and Robert (Tana) Harris.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial from 11:00 to 12:00pm with a funeral service to follow. Burial will take place at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery following the service.

Berry Highland Memorial

865-588-0567

5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 27, 2019
