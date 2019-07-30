|
|
Carolyn Sue Nelson
Knoxville - Nelson, Carolyn Sue, born February 4, 1952, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at U.T. Hospital following more than a yearlong battle with PAH disease. She has fought the good fight and has met her heavenly Father. Carolyn was loved well on this earth and will be missed greatly by her family, her church and her friends. She will be remembered for being a giver in this world, was kind, an encourager, faithful to her family and church, and had a desire to "give back" in her retirement. Her encouraging words and positive attitude will be missed by her church and her family. Carolyn grew up in South Knoxville, graduated from the University of Tennessee, and worked for 35 years for the University of Tennessee retiring from the Engineering Department in 2013. She is a former member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church and was a current member of Cumberland Baptist Church. Carolyn volunteered for many missions of Cumberland Baptist Church and Hoof and Harness Experiential Learning, Inc. Her love of God's people was evident in her commitment to her church and Hoof and Harness Experiential Learning, Inc. Carolyn is preceded in death by father and mother, Carl Leon Nelson and Louise Sharp Nelson. Survived by her brother, David L. Nelson and wife, Beth Nelson; sister, Judy Sehgal and husband, Paul Sehgal; nieces and nephews, Matt Nelson, Drew Nelson and wife, Rachael, Reed Carringer and wife Rachael, Sydney Nelson, Elle Nelson; great nephews and nieces, Maddox Nelson, Shay, Emilie and Brooklyn Carringer; uncle, Ernest Sharp; cousins, Terry and Steve Sharp, Barbara Mascola and Bob Blackwelder. Family will receive friends Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 4:30 PM until 7:00 PM at Cumberland Baptist Church, 5600 Western Avenue, Knoxville, Tennessee 37921. Celebration of Life to follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Chad Crawford officiating. Family and friends will meet at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920 on Friday, August 2, 2019 for a 1:00 PM interment service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Pulmonary Department for R&D, Cumberland Baptist Church and/or Hoof and Harness Experiential Learning, Inc. Carolyn's family would like to thank Dr. Elise Schriver of University of Tennessee Medical Center, the CVICU floor for their excellent care of Carolyn and her family, and Parkview Assisted Living for the wonderful place she has called home these past few months. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
865-577-6666
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 30 to July 31, 2019