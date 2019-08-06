|
|
Carolyn Sue Thurman
Knoxville - Carolyn Sue Thurman, age 72, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. She was retired from UT Hospital Environmental Services. Preceded in death by father, Lewis Jones; mother, Mary Gladys Jones; sister, Dorothy Mae Jones. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Jonathan Strader; granddaughter, Zoey; sisters, Joyce Thompson, Ruby Boles (Ronnie); brother, Harold Jones (Debbie); sisters, Linda Carver, Marie Jones, several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Wednesday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Mark Large officiating. Entombment will be 11 am Thursday at Lynnhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , 871 Weisgarber Rd., Knoxville, TN 37909. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com. 865-689-8888
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019