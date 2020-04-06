|
|
Carolyn Utterback Fethe
Knoxville, TN - Mary Carolyn Utterback Fethe, age 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at NHC Assisted Living in Farragut. She is now truly home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born October 15, 1926 in Clinton, Kentucky, where she grew up. She graduated from Murray State College with a degree in library science.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Fethe, to whom she was married for 66 years, as well as by her parents, Wiley Utterback and Leone Evans Utterback. She is survived by three sons and their wives, Tom (Becky), Allen (Judy), and Chuck (Mary). She had 6 grandchildren, Joy, Katie, Charlie, Allison, Michael, and Bo, and 5 great grandchildren.
Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She and her husband Charles were very active in the churches they were part of, first in Chattanooga, where they lived for 24 years and in Knoxville, where they lived since 1977. She loved studying the Bible, sharing her faith and teaching Sunday School at Concord United Methodist Church, where she was also active in United Methodist Women.
The family is grateful for the compassionate, faithful care given to her during her stay at NHC Assisted Living.
The interment will be held privately. A celebration of Carolyn's life will take place at a later date once current restrictions due to Covid-19 have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Concord United Methodist Church, 11020 Roane Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.
Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020