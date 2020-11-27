Carrie Belle Miller (Hemphill)
Knoxville - Carrie Belle Miller (Hemphill), loving mother and friend, left this earthly life on November 25, 2020 to join her Lord and Savior and her family who have gone on before. She was born on October 19, 1932 to John and Cora Lou Hemphill. She was one of nine children and was the last surviving child. She was a long-time member of Temple Baptist Church in Fountain City. Her greatest joy in life was serving the Lord and helping others. She always tried to live her life as an example of God's love and grace. She worked at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center for over 20 years before retiring in 2002. She was the longest living resident at St. Mary's Villa, where she had lived since retiring from the hospital. She had many friends there and enjoyed helping them and spending time with them. Preceded in death by son, Larry Wayne Miller. Survived by son, Robert (Bobby) Miller; daughters, Patricia Jones, Brenda (Jim) Conn, and Frannie England; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful, precious mom and friend and will be deeply and sadly missed. The family would like to thank the Smokey Mountain Hospice Team, who lovingly and compassionately cared for her. Also, all the caregivers that have been with her for so long, providing her with whatever she needed through this long journey. We could not have made it without all of them. Friends may call at their convenience 9:00am-5:00pm on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. The family will have a private graveside service at Fort Sumter Community Cemetery with Rev. James Yeary officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com