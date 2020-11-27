1/1
Carrie Belle (Hemphill) Miller
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carrie Belle Miller (Hemphill)

Knoxville - Carrie Belle Miller (Hemphill), loving mother and friend, left this earthly life on November 25, 2020 to join her Lord and Savior and her family who have gone on before. She was born on October 19, 1932 to John and Cora Lou Hemphill. She was one of nine children and was the last surviving child. She was a long-time member of Temple Baptist Church in Fountain City. Her greatest joy in life was serving the Lord and helping others. She always tried to live her life as an example of God's love and grace. She worked at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center for over 20 years before retiring in 2002. She was the longest living resident at St. Mary's Villa, where she had lived since retiring from the hospital. She had many friends there and enjoyed helping them and spending time with them. Preceded in death by son, Larry Wayne Miller. Survived by son, Robert (Bobby) Miller; daughters, Patricia Jones, Brenda (Jim) Conn, and Frannie England; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful, precious mom and friend and will be deeply and sadly missed. The family would like to thank the Smokey Mountain Hospice Team, who lovingly and compassionately cared for her. Also, all the caregivers that have been with her for so long, providing her with whatever she needed through this long journey. We could not have made it without all of them. Friends may call at their convenience 9:00am-5:00pm on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. The family will have a private graveside service at Fort Sumter Community Cemetery with Rev. James Yeary officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Calling hours
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved