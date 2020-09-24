1/1
Carrie Inez Toomey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carrie Inez Toomey

Sweetwater - Carrie Inez Toomey, age 89, of Sweetwater, TN, passed away September 22, 2020, at UT Hospital. She was surrounded by her three children and is now walking with her lord and loving husband Bill of 72 years, who preceded her in death on July 2, 2020.

Bill and Inez were active members of First Baptist Church of Sweetwater, TN.

They are survived by their three children: Billie, Mike, Patti, with six Grandchildren and nine Great Grandchildren.

Family and Friends are invited for a graveside service to be held at Sweetwater Memorial Park in Sweetwater, TN at 12:00 noon (1838 Hwy 11, Sweetwater) on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 protocol social distancing and mask are required. Kyker Funeral Homes in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Sweetwater Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kyker Funeral Homes
113 West North Street
Sweetwater, TN 37874
(423) 337-5033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kyker Funeral Homes J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved