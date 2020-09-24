Carrie Inez Toomey



Sweetwater - Carrie Inez Toomey, age 89, of Sweetwater, TN, passed away September 22, 2020, at UT Hospital. She was surrounded by her three children and is now walking with her lord and loving husband Bill of 72 years, who preceded her in death on July 2, 2020.



Bill and Inez were active members of First Baptist Church of Sweetwater, TN.



They are survived by their three children: Billie, Mike, Patti, with six Grandchildren and nine Great Grandchildren.



Family and Friends are invited for a graveside service to be held at Sweetwater Memorial Park in Sweetwater, TN at 12:00 noon (1838 Hwy 11, Sweetwater) on Saturday, September 26, 2020.



Due to COVID-19 protocol social distancing and mask are required. Kyker Funeral Homes in charge of arrangements.









