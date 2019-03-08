Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie Nicely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie Jean Nicely

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carrie Jean Nicely Obituary
Carrie Jean Nicely

Washburn, TN

Carrie "Jean" Nicely-age 79 of Washburn went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her home. She was a lifetime member of Pennington Chapel Baptist Church. Preceded in death by grandson, Casey Buckner.

Survivors: husband, Wade Nicely; son, Elmer Nicely and wife, Gail; daughter, Lisa Buckner and husband, Timothy; grandchildren, Samantha Fox and husband, Chris; Rev. Adam Nicely and wife, Ashley; Eric Nicely and wife, Tesha; Megan Nicely; Cassidy Hyde and husband, Ryan. Eleven Great-Grandchildren. Special nephew whom she raised, Danny "Hambone" Leonard. Twin sister, June Nicely; brothers, Willie Nicely and wife, Judy; Clayton Nicely and wife, Wilma; John Nicely and wife, Jo; Jim Nicely. Several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thanks to everyone who said a prayer or did anything to help the family during this time.

The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 with funeral services to follow at 8 p.m. Friday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Gabril Haynes, Rev. Adam Nicely officiating with music by Ashley Nicely and Janice Munsey. Interment 11 a.m. Saturday at Boruff Cemetery, Washburn. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10 a.m. Saturday to go in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Johnny Nicely, Randy Nicely, Chris Fox, Eric Nicely, Rev. Adam Nicely, Ryan Hyde. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now