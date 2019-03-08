|
|
Carrie Jean Nicely
Washburn, TN
Carrie "Jean" Nicely-age 79 of Washburn went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her home. She was a lifetime member of Pennington Chapel Baptist Church. Preceded in death by grandson, Casey Buckner.
Survivors: husband, Wade Nicely; son, Elmer Nicely and wife, Gail; daughter, Lisa Buckner and husband, Timothy; grandchildren, Samantha Fox and husband, Chris; Rev. Adam Nicely and wife, Ashley; Eric Nicely and wife, Tesha; Megan Nicely; Cassidy Hyde and husband, Ryan. Eleven Great-Grandchildren. Special nephew whom she raised, Danny "Hambone" Leonard. Twin sister, June Nicely; brothers, Willie Nicely and wife, Judy; Clayton Nicely and wife, Wilma; John Nicely and wife, Jo; Jim Nicely. Several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thanks to everyone who said a prayer or did anything to help the family during this time.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 with funeral services to follow at 8 p.m. Friday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Gabril Haynes, Rev. Adam Nicely officiating with music by Ashley Nicely and Janice Munsey. Interment 11 a.m. Saturday at Boruff Cemetery, Washburn. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10 a.m. Saturday to go in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Johnny Nicely, Randy Nicely, Chris Fox, Eric Nicely, Rev. Adam Nicely, Ryan Hyde. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019