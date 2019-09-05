Services
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie Russell Craig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carrie Russell Craig Obituary
Carrie Russell Craig

Speedwell, TN - Carrie Russell Craig, age 95, born and grew up in Speedwell, Claiborne Co., passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was a member of Caryville First Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, Dewey Thomas Craig of 59 years; parents, Jesse L. Russell & Harriet Leach Russell; brothers, William Lacy Russell, Audy Russell, Walter Russell; sisters, Edith R. Bolinger, Ethel R. Walker, Ada R. Foust.

Survivors

Brother: Claude Russell & wife Wanda of Speedwell

Brothers-in-laws: Edward Walker of LaFollette and Carl Foust of Germantown, Ohio

Sister-in-law: Mary C. Ford of LaFollette

Many nieces, nephews, and good friends

Family and friends will meet 9:00 AM Friday at Woodlawn Cemetery for Graveside Service & Interment with Rev. Gary Parker officiating

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home, LaFollette
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now