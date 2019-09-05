|
|
Carrie Russell Craig
Speedwell, TN - Carrie Russell Craig, age 95, born and grew up in Speedwell, Claiborne Co., passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was a member of Caryville First Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, Dewey Thomas Craig of 59 years; parents, Jesse L. Russell & Harriet Leach Russell; brothers, William Lacy Russell, Audy Russell, Walter Russell; sisters, Edith R. Bolinger, Ethel R. Walker, Ada R. Foust.
Survivors
Brother: Claude Russell & wife Wanda of Speedwell
Brothers-in-laws: Edward Walker of LaFollette and Carl Foust of Germantown, Ohio
Sister-in-law: Mary C. Ford of LaFollette
Many nieces, nephews, and good friends
Family and friends will meet 9:00 AM Friday at Woodlawn Cemetery for Graveside Service & Interment with Rev. Gary Parker officiating
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home, LaFollette
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 5, 2019