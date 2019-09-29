|
|
Carroll Allen
Kodak - Carroll E. Allen, age 80, of Kodak, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Paw Paw Hollow Baptist Church in Kodak. He was a devoted Christian who loved to read his bible. He was a member of the Tennessee National Guard; avid fisherman, and square dancer. Preceded in death by his parents, Buel and Alma Allen. Survivors include his fiancé, Margaret "Peggy" Ferri; daughter, Donna Johnson and boyfriend, Scott Orr of Maryville; grandson, Cody Millsaps and girlfriend, Julie Koons; granddaughter, Courtney Millsaps and boyfriend, David Bookout; great grandchildren, Brayleigh Bookout and Kaine Koons; brother and sister in law, Jimmy and Betty Allen; sister, Betty Cate and 6 nephews and several great nieces and nephews. Carroll was cremated and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019