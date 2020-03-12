|
Carroll Lane
Knoxville - Carolyn Lane, age 75 of Knoxville passed away on March 10, 2020. She was a retired cosmetologist and a member of Arlington Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents Talmadge and Loretta Lane and brother Charles Eugene Lane. Survivors include brother John David (Linda) Lane; Nieces: Sheila (Todd) Howard and son Ryan, Mandy Lane; nephews: David (Amanda) Lane and children Sadie and Amelia, and Andy Lane, along with several cousins. Family will receive friends Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City. Graveside service will be on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. John Lovelace officiating. Please visit www.mynattfh.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020