Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Carroll Lane Obituary
Carroll Lane

Knoxville - Carolyn Lane, age 75 of Knoxville passed away on March 10, 2020. She was a retired cosmetologist and a member of Arlington Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents Talmadge and Loretta Lane and brother Charles Eugene Lane. Survivors include brother John David (Linda) Lane; Nieces: Sheila (Todd) Howard and son Ryan, Mandy Lane; nephews: David (Amanda) Lane and children Sadie and Amelia, and Andy Lane, along with several cousins. Family will receive friends Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City. Graveside service will be on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. John Lovelace officiating. Please visit www.mynattfh.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
