Services
Farrar Funeral Home
162 East Meeting Street
Dandridge, TN 37725
(865) 397-2711
Resources
More Obituaries for Carroll Cate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carroll Mason Cate

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carroll Mason Cate Obituary
Carroll Mason Cate

Seymour - Carroll M. Cate, 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, Clyde and Evaudna Cate of Dandridge; sister, Betty Cate Ballard; brother, Gary Cate; brother-in-law, Alfred Ballard and infant daughter. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Taylor Cate; daughter, Pamela Cate Cosner; grandson, Billy Cosner; sisters and brother, Celeste and Condon Batson, Wanda and Jim Smith, JoAnn and James Morgan, and Charles and Elizabeth Cate and sister-in-law, Dorothy Cate. Carroll will lie in state at Farrar's Funeral Home in Dandridge on Thursday, March 26 from 4-6 pm. A private graveside service will be held Friday, March 27 at Lynnhurst Cemetery in Knoxville. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Smith, Jeff Batson, Jamie Morgan, Stephan Carr, Matt Berger, Brad Boling and Dan Cosner. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lawson's Chapel Methodist Church at 3241 Proffitt Heights, Dandridge, TN, 37725.

Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, 865-397-2711 www.farrarfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carroll's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -