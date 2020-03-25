|
|
Carroll Mason Cate
Seymour - Carroll M. Cate, 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, Clyde and Evaudna Cate of Dandridge; sister, Betty Cate Ballard; brother, Gary Cate; brother-in-law, Alfred Ballard and infant daughter. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Taylor Cate; daughter, Pamela Cate Cosner; grandson, Billy Cosner; sisters and brother, Celeste and Condon Batson, Wanda and Jim Smith, JoAnn and James Morgan, and Charles and Elizabeth Cate and sister-in-law, Dorothy Cate. Carroll will lie in state at Farrar's Funeral Home in Dandridge on Thursday, March 26 from 4-6 pm. A private graveside service will be held Friday, March 27 at Lynnhurst Cemetery in Knoxville. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Smith, Jeff Batson, Jamie Morgan, Stephan Carr, Matt Berger, Brad Boling and Dan Cosner. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lawson's Chapel Methodist Church at 3241 Proffitt Heights, Dandridge, TN, 37725.
Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, 865-397-2711 www.farrarfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020