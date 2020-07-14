Carroll Mills
Knoxville - Carroll Benjamin Mills - age 90 of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Carroll was a member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Flora Mills; wife of 61 years, Edna Mills; son, Dale Mills; granddaughter, Missy Brown; four brothers and a sister. Survived by son, Ronnie (Karen) Mills; daughter, Diane (Monty) McPherson; son, Carson (Shelby) Mills; brother, Joe Mills; 7 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet 12:15 PM Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Eastview Memorial Gardens for a 12:30 PM graveside service with Pastor Tom Miller officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com