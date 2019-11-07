|
Carroll Morton Trentham
Carroll Morton Trentham went home to be with The Lord November 7, 2019. He passed away peacefully at his home along with his family. Carroll started his working career as a plumber working alongside his dad. Then later he became a home builder. He finished up his working career by owning Seymour Septic Service which he sold in 2015. He loved singing Old Gospel Hymns and sang quite often in local churches.
Carroll was a member of Blount Baptist Church and served in the church even after he was bound to a wheel chair up until the time he was hospitalized. He loved being with people and had a passion for trading anything, but especially loved Antique cars. He is preceded in death by his Father Lester Trentham, Mother Lucille Daniels, Brother Eddie Trentham and Sister Janice Trentham. He is survived by his wife and love of his life, Priscilla. They were married 59 years. Son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Kay Trentham of Sevierville, TN. Grandson, Brandon Trentham who resides in N.Y. and a host of extended family and friends.
A special Thank You to Robert Ramsey who was a special friend for the past few years and helped immensely with the care giving of Carroll for the last few months. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Friday with funeral service to follow at 7 PM in Atchley's Seymour Chapel, Rev Byron Chambers officiating. Graveside service and interment 1 PM Saturday at Highland South Cemetery. Atchley Funeral Home Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807) is serving the Trentham family. Carroll's online guest book is available at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019