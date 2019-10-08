|
Dr. Carroll R. Shanks
Knoxville - Dr. Carroll R. Shanks (Rudy), age 79, of Knoxville, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Carroll was born and raised in Kenton, Ohio, where he met and married Jolene Johnson (Joey), the love of his life, in 1964. He was a 1958 high school graduate of Kentucky Military Institute (KMI) and then graduated from The University of Cincinnati in 1962. Carroll attained his Doctorate of Dentistry from Ohio State University and following graduation, practiced dentistry while serving in the U.S Army at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. In 1972, Carroll completed his training in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was a faculty member in the department from 1972 until 2004. Carroll had a love for teaching and a true commitment to the residency program at the university. He was the Director of Continuing Dental Education in the medical center for many years. In addition, he was an instructor in Basic Life Support (BLS) and Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) for the Knoxville area. He served the communities of Knoxville and Maryville from 1972 until his retirement in 2012. Throughout the years, Carroll had many hobbies and in recent years enjoyed cooking, traveling and riding his Harley Davidson. He also loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchild and was affectionately known as "Biscuit". Carroll was preceded in death by JoJo, his loving wife of 49 years and parents, Hartwell and Isabelle Shanks. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Chelse and Jeff Summers; son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Rebecca Shanks; grandchildren, Shea and Sam Summers, Sophie and C.J. Shanks; great grandchild, Emerson Summers. Family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville TN 37920. A Funeral Mass will be held at All Saints Catholic Parish, 620 N. Cedar Bluff Rd., Knoxville Tennessee 37923 on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:30 PM. Father Eric Andrews will be officiating. Following the Funeral Mass the family will proceed to Berry Highland Memorial for a private interment service. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the UT Cancer Institute, 1926 Alcoa Hwy., Building F Suite 310, Knoxville, TN 37920. The family invites you to share memories of Carroll at www.berryfuneralhome.com
