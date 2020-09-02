1/1
Carson E. Sandefur
Carson E Sandefur

Knoxville - Carson E Sandefur, age 80, passed away September 1, 2020 at Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville. He was a long-time member and Elder at Concord Presbyterian Church. Carson proudly served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. On top of being an avid golfer, Carson volunteered weekly at Habitat Restore for many years. He was the type of man who you could ask to do anything. What others would walk over in service, you could always count on Carson to stop and pick up. If he wasn't doing a 3.5 mile walk with his 250 push ups along the way, he could be found mowing a neighbor's yard.

Carson was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents; William Henry Sandefur and Viola Burchett Sandefur. He is survived by his loving wife, Elaine Sandefur; brother-in-law; Walter Barber (Jane); children, Tracy Boatner (Ivan), Teresa Helton (Rowdy), Shane Sandefur (special friend Sarah Halloran); grandchildren, Brooke Davis, Emily Helton, Will Morrow, Julianna Morrow, Meg Boatner, Laine Sandefur; and countless friends who will all miss him greatly.

Family will receive friends 5-7pm Friday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service to follow at 7pm. Family and friends will gather for the burial at 10am Saturday at Pleasant Forest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Concord Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 11000 Second Drive, Concord, TN. 37934 as this was a mission Carson was passionate about.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
SEP
4
Service
07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
SEP
5
Burial
10:00 AM
Pleasant Forest Cemetery
