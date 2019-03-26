|
|
Carson Enoch Atkins
Mascot, TN
Carson Enoch Atkins - age 86 of Mascot passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. U.S. Army Veteran. Preceded in death by wife, Deloris Atkins; parents, William Atkins and Jessie Atkins; grandson, Jacob Atkins. Survived by sons, Victor Atkins, David (Gadiza) Atkins, and Duane (Tammy) Atkins; daughter, Janie Atkins; grandchildren, Gregory Atkins, Richard (Tiffani) Atkins, Caleb Calfee, and Bethany Atkins; great grandchildren, Mekayla, Carson, Bobbi, and Kinleigh Atkins; brothers, Curtis, Denver, Morris, Jerry and Mike Atkins; and sister, Betty Sewell. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Rutledge Pike Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service with Rev. Jeff Wood and Rev. Vencent Jones officiating. Pallbearers: Victor, David, Duane, Gregory, Richard, Carson Atkins and Caleb Calfee. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019