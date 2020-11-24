Carson Harold Wilkerson
Knoxville - Carson Harold Wilkerson, age 94, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Pinnacle Assisted Living in Knoxville. He was a long-time member of Salem Baptist Church in Halls. Carson was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He co-founded Wilkerson, Inc. of Knoxville with his brothers Roy Wilkerson and George Wilkerson in 1961 and lead the business until he retired at age 84. He is preceded in death by the love of his life E. LaVerne Nunn Wilkerson, daughters Kathy Wilkerson Rowden and Cindy Wilkerson Bryant, and grandson Dennis Carson Wilkerson, Jr. Surviving Carson are sons Dennis Wilkerson (Martha) and Tommy Wilkerson (Lynn), daughter Carol Wilkerson Cruze (Guille), sister-in-law Janet Nunn, and sons-in-law David Rowden and David Bryant , 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial will be held. Friends may call at their convenience from 9:00am-5:00pm on Sunday, November 29, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family will not be present. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Salem Baptist Church, 8201 Hill Rd., Knoxville, TN 37918. www.mySalemBaptist.com
. Online condolences may be expressed at www.myntattfh.com