Carson Reece
Corryton - C.H. Carson Reece - age 73 of Corryton went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Easter morning, April 12, 2020. He was saved and then baptized in the Holston River at the age of 14, became a member of Indian Ridge Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather who cherished his children and grandchildren. He was a friend to all who knew him and will be greatly missed. He was a man of few words, but his word was his bond. Preceded in death by parents, Charlie and Annie Mae Reece; father and mother-in-law, Jobe and Jessie Osborne; brother-in-law, Bobby Osborne; brother-in-law, Arthur Wayne Osborne; sister-in-law, Helen Herrell; brother-in-law, Junior Stalans. Survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Sandra "Jill" Reece; son, Rodney (Claire) Reece and their son, Cody; daughter, Melissa (Dwayne) Beeler; daughter, Alicia (Kenton) Graves and their children Ashley and Nathan; brother, Lynn (Maude) Herrell; sister, Bennie Mae (Connie) Courtney; sister, Josephine (Parlon) Shelton; sister, Margie (Sherman) Wright; sister-in-law, Petie Osborne; brother-in-law, Jerry (Barbara) Osborne; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. Special thanks to the physicians and all the staff of the CardioThoraic Unit at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center for all the loving care they extended to Carson and his family during this difficult time. There will be a call-of-convenience on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, from 8:00 AM- 3:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home. Live-streaming of the funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website beginning at 3:00 PM on Wednesday with Rev. Charles Courtney and Rev. Roger Stalans officiating. Family will gather at 12:00 PM Thursday at Cave Springs Cemetery, 1435 Cave Springs Rd, Tazewell, TN 37825 for a 1:00 PM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020