Cary L. Hensley, Sr.
Knoxville - Cary Levoid Hensley, Sr., 65, gained his wings on September 11, 2019. Cary was gifted to the late Howard Levoid and Lillian Burems Hensley. He graduated in 1971 from Austin East High School and later attended Fisk University. He was employed by WTVK Channel 26 for several years as a videographer/photographer. Later, he became a manager of Big Lots Stores where he recently retired.
Cary is survived by children: Iesha Norries, Stephanie Jackson, Cary Hensley, Jr., Dominique Hensley, and Eden Burnette; grandchildren: James Hawkins, Da'Shawna Osborne, Devin Jenkins, Destani Spratt, Dewayne Hensley, Xzavier Hensley, Adonis Hensley, and Ceazer Hensley; siblings: Jackie Smith, Deborah (James) Hawkins, Charles (Teresa) Smith, Albert Smith, and Milton (Marilyn) Williams; former wife, Jovita Yeldell; and a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives and close friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 4:00-4:30 PM at Unity Mortuary with the Celebration of Life Service to follow with Rev. James Huddleston officiating and Rev. Kevin White, Sr., as the eulogist.
Arrangements made with integrity by UNITY MORTUARY.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 13, 2019