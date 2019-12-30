|
|
Cassie Tramel
Sevierville - Cassie Tramel, age 85 of Sevierville, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Sevierville health and Rehab. Mrs. Tramel was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was a member of Gists Creek Baptist Church and an avid hiker who made monthly hikes to Mt. LeConte with her daughter Brenda.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Wilson Tramel; parents, Roy Wesley and Della Roberts Fox; brothers, J.E. Roberts, Alvin Roberts, Harold Fox; and sister, Mary Whaley.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Pitner and husband Dale, Georgia Ellis and husband Rex; son, Mark Tramel; grandchildren, Dale Pitner, Jr (Brandy), Felicia Pitner Cogar (Josh), and Caleb Ellis; great-grandchildren, Molly Pitner, McKenzie Cogar, Joshua Cogar, and Sunshine Cogar; sisters, Betty Roach, Dorothy Fox, and Geneva McCarter.
The family will receive friends 4-6 PM Thursday with funeral service following at 6 PM in the East Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Rev. Dallas Moore officiating. Interment 11 AM Friday in Middle Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019