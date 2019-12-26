|
Cassius Wright
Madisonville -
WRIGHT, CASSIUS JAXON, age 1, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. "Cash" was brilliant beyond his one year of life. He was funny, loved his "sistha", was a great big brother, was fearless, independent and brought blessings and love to each life around him. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Salvador Jimenez Rea. He is survived by parents, Chase and Cristiana Wright; Sister, Callie Jo Wright; Grandparents, Van and Heather Watson, Martina Jimenez Sanchez,
Chris and Stacey Wright; Uncles, Braxton Wright, Colt Watson; Aunts, Geile Jimez and Mario Zavala, Maria and Kyle Fullam, Fabiola Jimenez, Celia and Carlos Mejia.
Funeral 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Pastor Danny Castillo officiating. Interment in Haven Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to research Pediatric Reactive Airway Disease. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019