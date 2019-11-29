|
Caswell Moore
Dandridge - Caswell Rodger Moore passed away peacefully in his sleep early Thursday morning, November 28, 2019. Born June 20th1931 in Powell Station TN to Parents Frank and Edna (Karnes) Moore, Rodger left this earthly realm to join his beloved wife of 61 years Doris. Together again they wander the Glorious beaches, mountain and nature trails of Heaven. Rodger loved to fish and was an avid Vols Football fan as he remembered his favorite players and teams from the 40s, 50s and 60s. Rodger enlisted into the US Air Force during the transition from the US Army Air Corps in July 1949 and was stationed in Japan when the Korean War started. Following his combat service in the Korean War and Honorable Discharge in 1953, Rodger returned to East Tennessee to finish his vocational education and start a family. Rodger spent the next 50 plus years notably as a structural engineer and contractor for TVA and a variety of engineer firms at a good number of nuclear, coal or gas fired power plants in the Eastern US. Leaving us with the encouragement to "Hang Tough" and to treasure memories of the Good Times, Rodger is survived by sons Rodger (Tim) (Jennifer, Step-Grandson Gabriel), and Christopher (Jake) Moore, brothers Jack (Mary Jean), Beryl & Jeryl Moore, sisters, Josie Collins and Janie Gunzenheiser, sister-in-law, Jo Morie and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. Very Special Nephew & Niece, Trace Nystrom & Ali McCall are more like Grandkids. The Family sends a special Thank You to UT Hospice, SCHAS and Jefferson City Health and Rehab Center. Instead of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation. Visitation will be Monday, December 2, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel in Dandridge. A Graveside Service at Hillcrest Cemetery will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with military honors. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, 865-397-2711 www.farrarfuneralhome.com
