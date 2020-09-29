Catharine Ella Wolfenbarger
Knoxville - Catharine Ella Wolfenbarger, age 87, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away at her home on Friday, September 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Temp and Delia Thornhill; husband Jack E. Wolfenbarger; son Rev. Jerry Lynn Wolfenbarger; and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter Debbie Cody and son-in-law Ronnie; son Kenneth Ray Wolfenbarger and daughter-in-law Lisa; and daughter-in-law Melinda Wolfenbarger; grandchildren Tina Norris (Kevin), Daniel Wolfenbarger (Sandy), Lindsey Stanford (Josh), and Haley Money (Falcon); and 5 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Friday, October 2, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service with Pastor Jared Shumate officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
