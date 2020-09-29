1/1
Catharine Ella Wolfenbarger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catharine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catharine Ella Wolfenbarger

Knoxville - Catharine Ella Wolfenbarger, age 87, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away at her home on Friday, September 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Temp and Delia Thornhill; husband Jack E. Wolfenbarger; son Rev. Jerry Lynn Wolfenbarger; and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter Debbie Cody and son-in-law Ronnie; son Kenneth Ray Wolfenbarger and daughter-in-law Lisa; and daughter-in-law Melinda Wolfenbarger; grandchildren Tina Norris (Kevin), Daniel Wolfenbarger (Sandy), Lindsey Stanford (Josh), and Haley Money (Falcon); and 5 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Friday, October 2, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service with Pastor Jared Shumate officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Graveside service
10:45 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved